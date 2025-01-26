"Desh ki shaan, meri pehchaan...": Shilpa Shetty celebrates Republic Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : On the occasion of Republic Day, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty added a patriotic touch to her Instagram feed with a special post.

Shilpa dropped a video, happily waving the National Flag.

For the post's caption, she penned a few words describing her love for the country.

Calling herself a "proud Indian", Shilpa wrote, "Tiranga lehraate hue ek hi baat yaad aati hai Yeh desh mera ghar hai, aur iski shaan meri pehchaan Happy Republic Day! #76thRepublicDay #JaiHind #ProudToBeIndian."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFR1AkZNjZW/?hl=en

Republic Day marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. After India's independence, Dr BR Ambedkar served as the chairperson of the Constitution Drafting Committee. He played a pivotal role in forming the Constitution that is followed by the citizens of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to people on the 76th Republic Day."Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Modi posted on X.

On Republic Day, India celebrates its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade at Kartavya Path. The annual Republic Day Parade is widely watched and attended. Attendees enjoy colorful, grand floats, and cultural performances from across the country, along with marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces.

The celebrations conclude on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ceremony.

