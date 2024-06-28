Desi gangster series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ starring Manav Kaul to release on July 18

Mumbai, June 28 Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad-starrer desi gangster series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' is all set to premiere on July 18 on Netflix.

On Friday, the makers took to social media and dropped the first poster of the upcoming series, which is an ordinary man’s wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he stumbles into a world of comedic mishaps and becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais.

The poster features Manav in the centre and he is sporting a moustache. Then there is Tillotama, wearing a yellow saree and giving 90s vibes. We can also see Shweta donning a saree, sindoor and holding guns in both her hands.

It also features sign boards like 'Madhur Milaap', and 'Urmila Lodge'.

The post is captioned as: "Imbalance life mein ho ya account mein, avail the services of this CA Topper, at your own risk because iski double life, double trouble ke saath aayi hai! Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper, arrives on 18 July, only on Netflix".

With its distinctive blend of humour, action, and suspense, 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' is also a refreshing take on the uncharted themes of female agency, all while keeping audiences guessing and laughing out loud.

Showrunner, co-director and creator Puneet Krishna said: "Tribhuvan Mishra's transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humour and the serious choices he has to make. I can’t wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world."

"Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity," added Puneet.

Produced by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj, and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, the series also stars Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak.

'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' will be streaming on July 18 on Netflix.

--IANS

sp/dan

