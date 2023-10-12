Designer Kaveri brings medley of handcrafted beauty with her 'Romance of the Rose' collection at LFW

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Social media influencer and fashion blogger Sakshi Sindwani, who is a style icon, stole the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week in beautiful traditional attire handcrafted with finesse and stunning imprints.

Sakshi turned muse for fashion designer Kaveri.

Sakshi walked the ramp wearing a grey ensemble that featured handcrafted details all over the outfit.

Sharing her experience, she told ANI, "The entire design and colour is incredible. The fabric is so comfortable and beautiful."

Kaveri showcased "The Romance of the Rose: An Affair to Remember", a collection borne from handcrafted finesse, with imprints of the mysterious rose, embossed in time. Using a medley of techniques and innovations of sculpted linen, the collection is an exquisite diorama in fine linen and silk.

Opening up about her collection, she said, "I am thrilled to launch this collection. It is called Romance of the Rose. I love flowers and this year it is a varied interpretation of rose using many new techniques."

She added in a statement, "We believe that good design is a result of paying attention to what women want and need. The women who wear our clothes experience the magic that happens when you put on a piece of clothing that has been pared to its simple, pure essence."

