Designer Manish Malhotra turns producer; Kareena, KJo send best wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra has added another feather to his hat as he announced his debut as a producer with his production house 'Stage 5'.

Taking to Instagram, Manish dropped the company's logo and wrote, "Ever since my childhood there’s a certain calling i’ve had for Clothes, Colours and Films . I was fascinated by fabrics , textures and music and watched every film wide eyed longing to be a part of Indian Cinema one day. The fascination with clothes grew me to becoming a costume designer and then to starting my Label after many years."

"Today after gratifying 3 decades of being in the movies I Present to you STAGE5 Production .. A company that will nurture different artistic voices from all over and take pride in the diversity of stories, collaborating with directors , writers , artist who are not only talented but also have a unique new vision .. @stage5production," he added.

Best wishes have started pouring in for Manish from the members of the film and fashion industry.

"Manish...More power to you...You are a mega achiever in fashion...and films are your passion...Stage 5 will be a testament of that passion...can't wait to see this journey unfold," Manish's close friend and director Karan Johar posted on Instagram Story.

"Massive congratulations," actor Karan Tacker commented.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent her best wishes to Manish.

"So so happy for you my darling Manu. Love you....youuu the bestest," she wrote on Instagram Story.

Earlier in an interview with an entertainment portal Film Companion, Manish had revealed that actors like Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol "are working for his production."

Manish also has plans to direct a movie. However, he has not announced his directorial project on social media yet.

Meanwhile, on the designing front, Manish in July celebrated 18 years in the fashion industry. On July 20, he showcased his new collection at a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who shared screen space in Karan Johar's latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', had turned showstoppers him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor