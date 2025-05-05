Designer Sabyasachi hints at SRK's Met Gala 2025 look, sends fans into frenzy with 'Bengal Tiger' clue

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is likely to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025 as per a cryptic social media message posted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who hinted at the superstar's red-carpet outfit at the iconic fashion event.

On Monday morning, Sabyasachi took to Instagram Stories and posted two messages: "KING KHAN." Doubling the tease in his next story, the ace designer wrote, "KING KHAN BENGAL TIGER"alongside his label's logo featuring a royal Bengal tiger.

For those unaware, the Bengal tiger, often linked with strength and royalty, is also a part of Sabyasachi's brand identity.

Meanwhile, SRK arrived in New York on Sunday ahead of the famed fashion event.

Although the actor's participation in the Met Gala 2025 has not yet been officially confirmed, all signs point to his attendance at this year's event.

The Met Gala 2025 is scheduled to be held on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' will explore the relationship between fashion and Black culture. The theme is tied to an upcoming exhibit at the Met Museum of the same name.

Notably, the co-chairs for this year's gala include a dynamic mix of individuals from various creative industries, including singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A\$AP Rocky, and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

As the event draws closer, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and his much-awaited red carpet debut at one of the world's most exclusive fashion events.

