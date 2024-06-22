Designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta to showcase their collections at India Couture Week's new edition

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Delhi will soon witness the magic of Indian fashion designers at the new edition of India Couture Week 2024 (ICW).

Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Saturday announced that ICW 2024 will take place from July 24 to July 31.

As per a statement, "This year marks the continuation of the exciting partnership with Hyundai Motor India Limited and Reliance Brands, promising a fusion of innovation and tradition as India's foremost designers come together to unveil their exclusive collections, celebrating the enchanting realm of artisanal finesse and enduring narratives, each piece lovingly crafted by hand."

Couturiers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Falguni Shane Peacock, Gaurav Gupta Couture, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, and Tarun Tahiliani will showcase their designs at the fashion gala.

Sharing what fashion lovers can expect from the upcoming edition, Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI said, "We are honoured to partner once again with Hyundai and Reliance Brands for the 17th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. This event is a testament to the rich heritage and extraordinary craftsmanship of Indian fashion. Through this edition of Couture Week, we aim to not only celebrate the visionary artistry of our designers but also spotlight the timeless beauty and cultural significance of handcrafted couture. We look forward to showcasing collections that will inspire and set new trends in the fashion industry."

On being associated with the gala, Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd., shared, "Reliance Brands is delighted to be associated once again with the Hyundai India Couture Week. This event is a celebration of the rich tradition and modern evolution of Indian couture. We believe in fostering the talents of our esteemed designers and providing them with a platform to showcase their impeccable craftsmanship. This year's event promises to be a spectacular display of creativity and tradition."

ICW 2024 is scheduled to be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor