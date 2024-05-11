Dev Joshi of 'Baalveer' aims for the skies; awaits his turn to start pilot training

Mumbai, May 11 Actor Dev Joshi has shed light on his lifelong dream of taking to the skies as a pilot, sharing how he is eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start his pilot training.

The 23-year-old actor, who is known for his lead role in the superhero fantasy show 'Baalveer', shared: "I believe in pursuing one’s passions because we only get one shot at life. Acting has been my passion since childhood, and I’ve been fortunate to excel in it. But I’m not one to confine myself to a single pursuit. Beyond the screen, I have an insatiable curiosity for knowledge."

"That led me to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science, and I am currently pursuing a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy. Yet, amid all this, there’s a part of me that yearns for the skies. Having completed my 12th standard in the Science stream, I’m eagerly awaiting the opportunity to start my pilot training. After all, life is all about living to the fullest and chasing your dreams, no matter where they take you," he added.

The fourth season of 'Baalveer' also features Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi and Ada Khan as the antagonist Aageel.

The show follows Baalveer’s epic quest against the forces of darkness to safeguard humanity.

It airs on Sony LIV.

