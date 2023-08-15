Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling come on board for documentary 'To Kill a Tiger'

Los Angles [US], August 15 : Dev Patel and Mindy Kailing have come on board to executive produce the documentary 'To Kill a Tiger'.

Directed and written by Nisha Pahuja , the film charts the emotional journey of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, who forces a social reckoning after his 13-year-old daughter was gangraped, Variety reported.

Sharing more details about the film, Pahuja said, "Gender equity and justice within India have been central to my work over the past decade. With ‘To Kill a Tiger,’ I encountered a story that simply had to be told because of the bravery, honesty, and resilience of the family at the heart of it. I’m grateful for Mindy and Dev’s belief in this film and its capacity to empower and serve as a catalyst for change, while building on the work of many activists and organizations. Our mission is to ensure this family and these issues are given the platform they deserve.”

'To Kill a Tiger' was awarded best documentary at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Mindy Kaling expressed her excitement about the film in a statement.

"I feel so lucky to be part of this remarkable film by the gifted filmmaker, Nisha Pahuja. The story is heart-wrenching but triumphant, and stays with you long after you’ve seen it. 'To Kill a Tiger’ shows you not only the power of a father’s love but the strength of a young woman who faced the unimaginable, and chose to fight,” she said.

Patel called 'To Kill a Tiger' a “David and Goliath story to the highest extent,” as well as “one of the most important in modern Indian history.”

“I had a visceral reaction whilst watching Nisha Pahuja’s tender and powerful story of a father’s love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter’s quest for justice,” he said.

