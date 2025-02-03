Deva Box Office Collection Day 3 : Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde's Film Inches Closer to Rs 20 Crore Milestone

After blockbuster film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha jiya' Shahid Kapoor is back with yet another film. His recent release 'Deva' opposite Pooja Hegde is getting great response from audience and reports says that it will be soon crossing 20 cr mark. The film has collected around rs 18.7 crore net in India in its three-day run.

In this film we can see Shahid Kapoor in full action mode. This film is a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, where Shahid portrays ACP Dev Ambre, a man grappling with memory loss while investigating his best friend's murder. The cast also includes Pooja Hegde as his love interest Diya Sathaye, alongside Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Despite the mixed reviews, Shahid Kapoor's performance garnered praise. In an interview, he clarified comparisons to his earlier roles, particularly Kabir Singh, stating, “Deva is very Deva; there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is not like any other character… Until Kabir Singh, people questioned if he resembled Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab.”