Devara: NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor tease fans with romantic poster of second single, song to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : Building more anticipation among fans, makers of 'Devara: Part 1,' starring NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to unveil a second single.

Sharing the exciting news with fans, Janhvi treated fans with the poster along with the release date announcement on her Instagram handle on Friday.

In the poster, dressed in white outfits, NTR Jr can be seen holding Janhvi amid the backdrop of a forest.

She captioned the post, "The most awaited #DevaraSecondSingle arriving on August 5th. #DevaraonSep27th."

The second single will be out on August 5.

Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara' will be released in two parts. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and will hit theatres on September 27, in five languages. Devara is a Anirudh Ravichander musical.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score.

