'Devara': NTR Jr shares new poster on New Year, film's glimpse to be released on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : In a New Year special, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Devara' starring NTR Jr shared an intense and fierce look of the actor. The release date of the first glimpse of the film was also announced.

Taking to Instagram, NTR Jr wished fans on New Year by treating them with his look from the film.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1i9L5nxhOL/

In the poster, NTR Jr can be seen standing on a boat in the middle of a sea. Sporting a shirt with black pants, the actor carried an intense look on his face.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can't wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th."

The first glimpse of Devara will be released on January 8.

NTR Jr never-before-seen avatar made fans go crazy and they flooded the actor's comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Happy New Year DEVARAA."

Another user commented, "Maaddddd."

"Happy New Year Anna," another comment read.

The film which is set against the costal lands is helmed by Koratala Siva the film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

'Devara' will be released in two parts.

The first part of the film will be released on April 5.

'Devara' marks the first collaboration of Janhvi with the 'RRR' actor.

The film's music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R Rathnavelu being the cinematographer.

The official release date of the second part of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor