'Devara: Part 1': Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan's action packed new trailer leaves fans intrigued ahead of release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Taking fans' excitement to the next level ahead of release, makers of Jr NTR starrer 'Devara: Part 1' dropped a new trailer.

Jr NTR treated fans with Devara release trailer on his Instagram handle.

The video begins with Jr NTR sitting near the sea, which turns red and talks about his dream.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DANoZzgxj4G/

When the trailer proceeds Saif Ali Khan is seen as a ruthless man.

Don't miss the dance moves of Jr NTR and Saif.

The new trailer is filled with action, mass elevations, and thrilling sea battles.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "Here's the #DevaraReleaseTrailer... Can't wait for you all to experience DEVARA this Sept 27th!"

Recently, the trailer was launched at a star-studded event in Mumbai.

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'.

In this film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The two minutes and 39 seconds trailer, sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character.

The trailer also hints at an intricate plan by Saif's character to subdue the man who has taught them to fear.

Adding emotional depth to the narrative, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son.

While the son appears to differ from his father in temperament, he might find himself compelled to rise to significant challenges.

'Devara: Part 1' reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor