'Devara' Part 1 trailer: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor lead a saga of fear and power

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : The highly anticipated trailer for 'Devara: Part 1' has officially hit the screens, and it promises a saga of power, fear, and transformation.

Unveiled at a star-studded event in Mumbai, the trailer introduces audiences to a world where fear was once nonexistent, only to be shattered by the arrival of a formidable new force.

Directed by the acclaimed Koratala Siva, 'Devara: Part 1' marks the return of superstar Jr NTR, following his Golden Globe and Oscar triumph with 'RRR'.

In this new venture, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux.

The trailer, spanning two minutes and 39 seconds, sets the stage with a gripping narrative of conflict and strategy. Saif Ali Khan portrays Bhaira, a master of kushti (wrestling), whose seemingly invincible world is upended by Jr NTR's character.

The trailer hints at an intricate plan by Saif's character to subdue the man who has taught them to fear.

Adding emotional depth to the narrative, Janhvi Kapoor appears as Thangam, a village belle entangled in a love affair with Jr NTR's son.

While the son appears to differ from his father in temperament, he might find himself compelled to rise to significant challenges.

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, NTR Jr described the movie as "an action drama."

"It's high on action... Can't wait for the world to see it. Last half an hour or last 40 minutes of the film will rock you all," he said.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the film features three songs, 'Fear Song', 'Chuttamalle', and 'Daavudi', which have already garnered a mixed response. The soundtrack promises to complement the film's intense and dramatic scenes.

'Devara: Part 1' reunites NTR Jr with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.

The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar will handle the North India theatrical distribution.

As the release date approaches, fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating how this cinematic venture will unfold.

