Devara teaser: NTR Jr turns the sea red with his brutal avatar
By ANI | Published: January 8, 2024 09:56 PM2024-01-08T21:56:58+5:302024-01-08T22:00:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], January 8 : And the wait is finally over. The teaser of NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara' is ...
New Delhi [India], January 8 : And the wait is finally over. The teaser of NTR Jr-starrer 'Devara' is out.
The teaser begins by introducing seas, ships, and a world filled with bloodshed. NTR Jr roars as Devara in a different avatar. In the clip, one can see NTR Jr washing a D-shaped weapon with blood in the sea and revealing why it is called a "Red Sea" with a powerful dialogue in his roaring voice that offers the much-needed high. The dialogue loosely translates to - "This sea seems to have seen more blood than fish; hence, it is called the Red Sea."
https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1744306710217638250
Sharing the link, NTR Jr took to Instagram and wrote, "Here's the #DevaraGlimpse..."
The film is directed by Koratala Siva and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also a part of the film.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app