"Devi and her mother Bipasha are fighters": Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Actor Karan Singh Grover, who has been receiving praise for his performance in 'Fighter', has real life fighter in his home, his daughter Devi.

In an interview with ANI, Karan revealed how he and his wife Bipasha Basu stood together when Devi was diagnosed with a heart condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD).

He said, "Devi is a fighter and her mother Bipasha, I've seen her transform from a woman to a mother to a superhuman being who is kind of, you know, unshaken by anything around her. She is somehow, this whole part of our lives has made her so strong and so grounded, which she always was.

It's unbelievable to see or understand that strength. I hope it never happens to anyone. I hope even though so many children go through it in India and outside India. So, basically, they are the fighters. Firstly, all women are fighters. Secondly, I think what Devi has been through at such a young age, we can't even imagine the kind of procedure it was. And as a parent, it's devastating completely. But to see so much strength from Devi, she's like a rock star. Nothing has changed. She's still the same. And Bipasha is like a superhuman dragon angel being. She's amazing."

Talking about how his day looks like with his daughter and adorable habits of her.

He added, "It looks like sunshine all through. Even when it's cloudy, the sun is shining. So, she wakes up with a smile. She's now Bipasha's daughter. So many things she does. Namo Namo to every time she sees the sunlight. And as soon as she wakes up, she says good morning to us. She says the Gayatri Mantra as soon as she wakes up. So like a small little baby saying Gayatri Mantra. It's unfathomable how cute it is. So you cannot ever be in a bad mood when you're around.

Karan continued, "I am very moody as a person. Many people don't know that but my wife knows it because she lives with me. So, you can't be in a bad mood for too long. It's just, everything is like joy. She does affirmations every night before sleeping. And one of the affirmations is, "I am pure joy". And she's really pure joy. Through the day, she'll just keep saying, I'm pure joy. I'm pure joy. We're blessed to have her."

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage.

Last year in August, Bipasha opened up about how Devi was born with two holes in her heart.

During a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha got teary-eyed while sharing the journey of herself and Karan Singh Grover as parents.

Bipasha revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old. She said, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother and father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I will not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers. When you give birth you don't want anything to go wrong with your child."

She also shared how they came to know about VSD (ventricular septal defect).

The actor added, "We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We have heard about it, when kids grow it shuts on its own. We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur when we came out of the hospital. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan."

The actor revealed how she and Karan made themselves ready to get their daughter operated.

She continued, "Last three months we are fine but the first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. She is a fighter. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But with the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three months old."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Singh Grover is receiving praise for his performance as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

