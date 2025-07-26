Devin Druid, Ash Santos join cast of Garth Ennis' 'Crossed'

Washington DC [US], July 26 : Irish-American writer Garth Ennis, whose 'Preacher' and 'The Boys' have been adapted for TV series, has written a script for a film adaptation of his comic 'Crossed'. The post-apocalyptic comic book adaptation has set its ensemble cast, led by '13 Reasons Why' fame Devin Druid and 'American Horror Story' star Ash Santos, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The duo stars as Stan and Cindy, the leaders of a group of strangers thrown together as they attempt to escape northward, away from the infected known as the Crossed, as per the outlet.

The movie was inspired by the first 10 issues published between 2008 and 2010. However, the franchise has since expanded to over 200 issues by many writers and artists, including talents like Watchmen scribe Alan Moore.

"Crossed takes place in a pandemic-stricken world, in which those who catch a disease are marked with a cross-like rash on their faces. Those afflicted follow their worst impulses think a zombie apocalypse, but instead of zombies, these are humans who retain their intellect, but are homicidal maniacs," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast includes other survivors on the run, played by Ethan Jones Romero (Law & Order) as Thomas; Kyla Hee (Psychosis) as Kelly; Chido Nwokocha (Top Gun: Maverick) as Kitrick; Spenser Granese (Dope Thief) as Brett; Bob Morley (The 100) as Randall; Ana Mulvoy Ten (American Crime) as Sheena; Steven Hack (Little Death) as 'Geoff; and newcomer Lorenzo Ross as Patrick, as per the outlet.

Owen Harn leads the infected Crossed as the villain Horsecock. He is joined by Fedor Steer as Face and Kelvin Adekunle as Stump. The cast also includes Angie Campbell as Amy and Peter Falls as Joel.

Six Studios is backing the project, which is now in post-production after wrapping principal photography in Los Angeles. Rob Jabbaz directs the adaptation of the cult comic, which hails from Six Studios and is produced by Carl Choi, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

