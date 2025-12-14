Devoleena Bhattacharjee dedicates her anniversary to her loving, caring, & supportive husband

Mumbai, Dec 14 Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating three years of marital bliss with husband Shanawaz Shaikh on Sunday.

Commemorating the milestone moment in her marital journey, she called her anniversary a day dedicated to her loving, caring, and supportive husband.

Taking to her IG, Devoleena wrote, "I didn’t get a moment to post today… and I think that’s exactly what familyhood, parenthood, and motherhood feel like. Life happens, love continues quietly in the background. (sic)."

Thanking her stars for bringing Shanawaz into her life, she added, "Today is our anniversary — a day dedicated to the most loving, caring, and endlessly supportive husband I could have asked for. I thank my stars and Mahadev every single day for Shan being in my life."

Expressing her gratitude to her husband for being her pillar of strength in every phase of her life, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress went on to say, "From my postpartum days to every phase that followed, he has stood by me with patience, strength, and unconditional support. Words will never be enough. But with him, living the life I once imagined — as a wife, a mother, and a woman — feels possible, real, and beautiful."

"Three years and counting… and my heart is still full. I love you more than words can ever say. (Red heart and evil eye emojis) @shanwaz7636", her special anniversary post concluded.

Refreshing your memory, Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz on 14th December 2022 in a close-knit ceremony.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 18th December 2024. Sharing the exciting announcement on social media,

Devoleena and Shanawaz penned, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy. 18.12.2024. Elated parents, Devoleena & Shanawaz".

They fondly named their little one Joy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor