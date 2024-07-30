Devoleena Bhattacharjee embarks on spiritual journey as she visits Tirupati

Mumbai, July 30 Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee visited the Tirupati Devasthanams to seek blessings.

Devoleena took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself dressed in a yellow salwar kameez.

In the photos, she is seen sitting alongside a friend and posing candidly.

The actress, who is famously known as "Gopi Bahu", captioned the post with just the geotag of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the hashtag #GovindaGovinda.

Tirumala, known for its spirituality, is in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.

It is one of the neighbourhoods of Tirupati city.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is an independent government trust that manages various temples, including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

Talking about Devoleena, the actress is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and made her acting debut in 2011 with 'Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto'.

She gained stardom after replacing Giaa Manek as Gopi Bahu in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'.

Devoleena was also seen in reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 13'. She entered 'Bigg Boss 14' as a proxy contestant and appeared in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

Currently, the actress is seen in 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' as Goddess Chhathi Maiyya.

On July 12, Devoleena spoke about resolving her confusion over playing the goddess in the show, which also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Vrinda Dahal, and Aashish Dixit.

The actress said that she had another offer while deciding on 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'. However, she felt that choosing this show and character was a sign from God.

“I was torn between two shows while deciding on 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya', and then a friend unexpectedly called me and said, 'Devo, I want to see you in the role of a goddess on screen', unaware of my dilemma. It felt like Chhathi Maiyya herself was speaking to me through my friend, guiding me to choose this role,” added Devoleena.

