Devoleena Bhattacharjee explores the historical gem Rang Ghar with her family

Mumbai, July 21 Popular television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee explored the historical gem, Rang Ghar in Sivasagar Town with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh, and son Joy.

The 'Gopi Bahu' also treated the netizens with photos from the family outing. While some of the photos showed Devoleena posing solo in front of the Rang Ghar, she was accompanied by her husband and kid in the remaining pictures from the post.

Shedding light on the historical significance of the place, she wrote on her Instagram, "Rang Ghar, Sivasagar — Echoes of Royalty Amid Nature’s Calm...A timeless monument from the 18th century, Rang Ghar is known as Asia’s oldest amphitheatre, where Ahom kings once cheered on traditional games and Bihu celebrations."

Sharing her experience with her InstaFam, Devoleena added, "Exploring this historic gem with my little family felt like walking through living history — surrounded by lush green fields, peaceful skies, and the spirit of Assam’s royal past. Moments like these make travel truly meaningful. Grateful for the heritage, the stories, and the smiles we gathered here."

Earlier this month, Devoleena paid a visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Assam with her family.

Dropping sneak peeks of her visit to the famous temple on social media, she penned a heartfelt post reflecting on the deeply spiritual and emotional experience.

“Blessed at the Shakti Peeth A divine day at the sacred Kamakhya Temple, where faith meets motherhood and love surrounds every step. Grateful for this spiritual moment as a family at one of India’s most powerful temples dedicated to Maa Kamakhya. #KamakhyaTemple," she penned.

As part of their spiritual journey, Devoleena, Shanwaz, and Joy also sought blessings at the Balaji Temple in Guwahati.

Providing the Insta Users an insight into the religious trip, she said, "Divine moments at the sacred Balaji Temple, Guwahati...Under the serene skies and the towering gopuram, we found peace, blessings, and gratitude as a family. A day to remember, a place that feels like home to the soul."

