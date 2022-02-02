Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets engaged to actor Vishal Singh in a dreamy scene

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has got engaged to her co-star and friend Vishal Singh. The latter got down on one knee to propose to Devoleena and she said ‘yes.’ The Bigg Boss 15 fame actor took to announce the news. In the photos that Devoleena shared on Instagram on Wednesday evening, a dapper Vishal could be seen holding a ring with a bouquet of flowers for Devoleena as she jumped with joy and accepted the proposal.

Both Devoleena and Vishal have worked together in a popular daily soap, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and have been dating each other for a few years. The actor simply put the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “It’s official 💍❤️Love you @devoleena (sic).Devoleena appeared in the latest season of Bigg Boss but got evicted before the race to the finale. After exiting the house, she underwent surgery and has been trying to recuperate from the same