Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives Befitting Reply to Pakistani Troller Over Her Interfaith Marriage, Says

Everyone is worried at the moment in the situation of India-Pakistan tension. Every countryman is boosting the morale of the Indian Army and praying for them. Celebrities are also praising the Army by posting on social media. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is very active on social media. For the past several days, she has been tweeting one after another in support of India.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani user wrote to her, 'I request all Indian producers to give work to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She has gone crazy sitting at home. She is spreading negativity every time. I now regret being her fan. If you hate Islam so much, why don't you leave your husband?"

In response to this tweet Devoleena laughed at this user's tweet and said, "Now they are worried about me getting a job. Those who have no confidence in themselves anymore. Oh, first take care of your country and terror camps. In 2 days, it's time for your army to beg from the International Fund. Don't waste your life worrying about my husband. Hand over the terrorists who have been raised in your own country to India... The poor people are suffering because of me."

Hahaha…ab inko fikar hai mere kaam ki..jinki khudka koi bharosa nahi…Arey jakar apna desh aur terror camps sambhal. 2 din mein teri army international funds se bheeg maangne pe agayee hai..meri pati ki fikar mein apna khoon mat jala itna..Jo terrorists paal rakhe hai apne desh… https://t.co/NgJalJKfBo — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 9, 2025

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14, 2022. Last year, she gave birth to a son on December 18 .