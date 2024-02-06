Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks blessings at Kamakhya temple

Mumbai, Feb 6 The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' fame actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati and shared the pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated on the Nilachal hills.

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Devoleena shared happy pictures from her holy visit to the temple. Posing against the backdrop of the temple, Devoleena can be seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, paired with a beige coloured coat.

She opted for no makeup look and has kept her hair open. There is a 'tika' on her forehead, and is holding a red auspicious 'chunari' in her hand. There is also a small garland around her neck.

The post is captioned as: "Maa #kamakhya #nilachalparbat #guwahati #assam".

Meanwhile, Devoleena, who was the contestant in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 13th, 14th and 15th, has last featured in the show 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'. The show featured Kaveri Priyam, Paras Arora and Devoleena in the lead.

The actress also starred in the web series 'First Second Chance'.

