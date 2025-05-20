Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares how 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' marked the beginning of her spiritual journey

Mumbai, May 20 Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about how her role in the popular TV show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ was much more than just a career milestone.

She revealed that playing the character of Gopi, a devoted follower of Lord Krishna, sparked a deep spiritual awakening in her. She shared that what began as acting soon transformed into a genuine connection with the divine, inspiring her to explore devotion and spirituality—a journey that continues to enrich her life to this day. Speaking about the show completing 15 years, Devoleena reflected on how it marked the beginning of a profound spiritual journey.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant shared, “If I look back, my show completed 15 years.. but feels like it just happened yesterday.. I still feel the butterflies in me.. It was a life changing experience.. I entered the show replacing someone.. And it was a huge challenge.. but I enjoyed the opportunity to overcome the challenges.. and won hearts and became everyone's favourite Gopi Bahu.. I'm thankful for all the love and appreciation. Though the show is over but it is still celebrated, my viewers has made Gopi Bahu immortal.”

Devoleena added, "The show was not just about enjoying success and fulfilling my acting dreams. But it was a beginning of spiritual journey.. while playing Gopi, I literally connected to Lord Krishna. I was playing a Krishna Bhakt in the show, but in no time it was real. I started reading books on Shri Krishna, and enjoyed a new journey of devotion and dedication.. it remains unchanged till date.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a popular household name with her portrayal of Gopi Bahu in the show ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.’ The family drama premiered in May 2010 on Star Plus and became one of the longest-running television series in India.

She is also recognized for participating in the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ and has also portrayed lead roles in series such as ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’ and ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.’

