Devoleena reveals how she resolved her confusion over playing goddess in 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'

Mumbai, July 12 Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is portraying Goddess Chhathi Maiyya for the first time on screen, has revealed that she had another offer while deciding on ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’, however, she felt that choosing this show, and character was a sign from God.

Devoleena shared how she resolved her confusion: "I experienced a moment that truly made me feel blessed, and I sensed that God wanted me to take on this role on screen.”

“I was torn between two shows while deciding on 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya,' and then a friend unexpectedly called me and said, 'Devo, I want to see you in the role of a Goddess on screen,' unaware of my dilemma. It felt like Chhathi Maiyya herself was speaking to me through my friend, guiding me to choose this role,” added Devoleena.

‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ celebrates the triumph of good over evil, emphasising faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who protects and guides her worshippers through life.

The show also stars Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya, Vrinda Dahal, and Aashish Dixit.

‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ airs on Sun Neo.

Devoleena is known for her role as Gopi Modi in the long-running TV series ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. She has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’, and ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

The 38-year-old actress is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and participated in the dance reality series ‘Dance India Dance 2’ in 2010.

She made her acting debut in 2011 with the show ‘Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto’.

Devoleena has also starred in shows like ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, and ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor