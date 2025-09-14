'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' actress Parvati aka Sonarika Bhadoria announces pregnancy

Mumbai, Sep 14 Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who rose to fame with the show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev as Parvati, is all set to embrace motherhood.

The actress took to her social media account in sharing the good news. Sharing pictures from her maternity photoshoot, she captioned it as, "Our greatest adventure yet." Bhadoria can be seen flaunting her cute baby bump in the pictures, and going by the same, the actress seems to be in the second trimester of her pregnancy. In the pictures, Sonarika is seen dressed in a white lace outfit, posing against the scenic view of the humongous sea with her husband.

The parents-to-be are seen holding hands and posing romantically while flaunting their good news. For the uninitiated, Sonarika Bhadoria tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024. The baby would be the couple's first child. Vikas and Sonarika had been in a long-term relationship with each other. The couple had opted for an intimate wedding with only their close family and friends in attendance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor