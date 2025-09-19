Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’s Parvati aka Sonarika Bhadoria flaunts baby bump in hot shorts

Mumbai, Sep 19 Television actress Sonarika Bhadoria, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared beautiful pictures straight from her maternity photoshoot.

Dressed in a lace crop top and hot shorts, Sonarika was seen posing along with her husband, Vikas Parashar. The actress was also seen flaunting her cute baby bump.

She captioned the post as “Growing our little love”. Bhadoria looked like a dream in the attire while her husband complimented her, looking dapper. Going by the looks of the maternity photos, the actress seems to be in the second trimester of her pregnancy. Sonarika, on the 14th of September, announced her pregnancy through her social media account, and fans and industry colleagues immediately flooded her comment's section with congratulatory messages.

For the uninitiated, Sonarika Bhadoria rose to fame with her hit TV mythological show “Devon Ke Dev Mahadev”, as Goddess Parvati. The innocence and glow on her face made the audience instantly accept her in the role of Goddess Parvati. The actress made her television debut with the show “Tum Dena Saath Mera" in the year 2011.

She was also seen in Telugu films like Jadoogadu and Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam. The actress, post her stint in movies, made a comeback to television with Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and Ishq Mein Marjawan. On the personal front, Sonarika tied the knot with businessman Vikas Parashar in February 2024, and the baby would be the couple's first child. Vikas and Sonarika were dating for a long time before tying the knot.

Post-wedding, Sonarika took a sabbatical from her professional life and was seen away from television projects.

