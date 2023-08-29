Devotees celebrate Onam at Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 29 : Devotees visited Thrikkakkara Vamana Moorthy Temple on Tuesday in Kochi to offer prayers on the occasion of Onam.

Talking about the festival, Ram Moorthy who is a member of the temple committee told ANI, “Kerala's onam festival is an important festival in which people from many places, not only from Kerala but from other states also, take part in the function. Onam connected with the Maha Vishnu took place in Thrikkakara and that day is celebrated as Onam and that's called Vaman Jayanti. Actually, throughout India, it's called Vaman Jayanti. Jayanti is connected with the Onam as Kerala was ruled by Asur chakraborty Mahabali during the period.”

He continued, “People were Happy. There is no scarcity of food. There is a pleasant relationship with everyone and a tranquil scenario out there, so he feels happy with himself for doing such a good job. So god on seeing this performance, approached Mahabali demanding three feet of land but Mahabali did not know that the person who appeared before him Mahavishnu who has taken the avatar.”

He added, “So he has measured with his long feet with Akash and Bhumi and the third foot was where he has to place. Then Mahabali told and on touching his foot of Bhavan he got salvation. He was taken to his swarg rajya where he has to be done so this is the cause behind it. Onam is a celebration of Life.”

Women devotees were in the temple seen in handloom Kerala sarees.

Meanwhile, as Malayalis all over the world are celebrating Onam on Thiruvonam day, the spirit is equally buoyant at the Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy Temple. It is the only temple dedicated to Vamana in Kerala.

According to the myth, Mahabali used to rule Thrikkakara, and Vamana, the fifth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, pushed him down to the same place. So, the belief is that Mahabali arrives at Thrikkakara first.

Onam is celebrated through various rituals. Temples decorated with flowers had the faithful throng them since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Onam is a harvest festival, celebrated mainly by Malayalis. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of the Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September.

Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

The festival is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music, and dancing and participate in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya'.

The festivities are marked by people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat races, flower arrangements, and tug of war among others.

This vibrant festival is an emblem of Kerala’s rich heritage and cultural splendour. The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20.

To welcome Mahabali, people started constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses.

