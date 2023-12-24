Devotees offer special prayer at Catholic church in Ujjain to save people from new sub-variant of COVID

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 24 : Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, a special prayer was offered to Lord Jesus in the Catholic Church on Dewas Road, Ujjain to save people from the new variant.

On the occasion of Christmas, the father and the devotees at the church offered a special prayer to Lord Jesus for saving the poor, destitute and people of different religions in India from Corona.

Talking about the celebration, a devotee who came to be part of the prayer told ANI, "We all be participating in the prayer at night in the church. Here in Ujjain, not only Christians but people from different religions take part in the celebration and attend the prayer at the church."

"We offered special prayer today for saving the people of the country from the new variant of Corona," said another devotee.

Preparations are going on in full swing for Christmas in the Catholic churches of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

The decorative work in the Catholic Church on Dewas Road is done with zeal and it was even continued at night. In the church, a very beautiful tableau of Lord Jesus was created, and the entire premises were decorated with little lamps, which looked quite appealing.

Father Kisincher told ANI, "December 25 is a very important day for the Christian people. Our God, our Savior took birth on earth as a human being. We are preparing for it. We went to the homes of Christian people for carol songs and on Christmas, our Father will offer a special prayer."

In the visuals, devotees can be seen dancing along with the Santa Claus on Christmas songs and expressing their happiness and excitement for on the birth of Jesus Christ.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

