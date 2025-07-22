Devotional singer Lakhbir Singh Lakha offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, says "I am very lucky"

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 : Popular devotional singer Lakhbir Singh Lakha visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday to offer prayers, coinciding with the holy month of Shravan.

Visuals from the temple premises show the singer entering, surrounded by his team and temple authorities.

He also took part in the rituals and sought blessings at the shrine.

Speaking to ANI, Lakha expressed his joy of having the opportunity to visit the temple during the auspicious days of Shravan.

"It was Baba Mahakal's blessings that I got to visit the temple in this holy month. I consider myself very lucky. I believe Mahadev has always been pleased with me since I was a kid. It was Baba Mahakal's call that I came here today," he said.

The singer also heaped praise on the Madhya Pradesh government and the Centre for developing the shrine.

"I have been to the temple in the past, nearly 2-3 years back, but there was not much development. Now I am happy. The arrangements are quite good and I hope they will maintain them in the future," Lakha added.

The singer also said that he prayed for peace and harmony in the country.

Lakhbir Singh Lakha's visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple comes at a time when devotees recently observed the second 'Shravan Sombar' on Monday, July 21. The shrine has been attracting a huge footfall since the holy month began.

Considered as the most auspicious period in the year, Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in devotional events. Every Monday of this month is marked with great reverence.

This year, Shravan commenced on July 11 and will conclude on August 9.

