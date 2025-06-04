Dhadak 2, Spirit to Animal Park: 5 Thrilling Upcoming Projects of Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri is on a signing spree, emerging as one of the most in-demand actresses of today's time. Recently, she announced two mega projects, leaving the audience in awe of her rise and inflow of projects. Including these two big-banner films, here's looking at the top 5 upcoming films of Triptii Dimri.

Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri has collaborated with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the intense romantic drama, Dhadak 2. This film will showcase the love story between two people from different castes whose relationship faces hurdles and is bound by the shackles of a rigid society. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 will explore the themes of love, societal opposition, and caste, and is scheduled to release on August 1.

Spirit: Triptii Dimri is the official lead in Prabhas starrer Spirit. Being one of the most ambitious films of Triptii Dimri's career, buzz is rife that she will be seen playing a hot doctor who falls in love with Prabhas. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is yet to receive a release date.

Animal Park: Animal Park marks another ambitious collaboration between Triptii Dimri and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress rose to immense fame with the film's first installment, and the fans of Animal are curious to know Triptii's deep explorations in the sequel.

Arjun Ustara: Triptii Dimri will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara. Though the details of Triptii's role are kept under wraps, her fans are keen to know what will Triptii have in store in the film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Untitled film with Imtiaz Ali: Triptii Dimri is collaborating for the first time with Fahadh Faasil in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film. It is being said that the film will feature the leads in unseen avatar. Buzz is also rife that the film will be shot in huge sets and across scenic landscapes.

With an interesting lineup of exciting films on the horizon, Triptii Dimri is sure to cement herself as a powerhouse and a lucky charm for big banner projects!