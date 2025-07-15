'Dhadak 2' star Siddhant Chaturvedi says he doesn't want to be known for one type of role

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will soon be seen opposite Triptii Dimri in 'Dhadak 2,' has shared that he always tries to take on new and different roles in every film he does.

In a recent interview with ANI, Siddhant opened up about the choices he makes as an actor and how he doesn't want to limit himself to just one kind of role.

"I always work on playing a different character every time. We enjoy it as actors. It's not like if people like you in a certain character, you just stick to doing that. Because if that were the case, I would have kept doing similar roles even after my first film."

"But I always think that I want to do different kinds of roles. As a person, as an actor, I want to grow. So, the effort is always to find a new character, because doing the same thing again doesn't bring joy," he added.

"I feel like if you keep doing one kind of role, something you're known for, then you build a market for yourself. But as far as I am concerned, I've come to disrupt the market, not just build it. I want to break that. Every time, I want to appeal to a different age group, a different gender, different regions, demographics," he further said.

Siddhant will next be seen in Dhadak 2, which is directed by Shazia Iqbal.

Meanwhile, the trailer for his upcoming film 'Dhadak 2' was unveiled earlier this month.

Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, 'Dhadak 2' explores love and challenges social norms.

The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

The film is a follow-up to 2018's Dhadak, a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film 'Pariyerum Perumal.'

