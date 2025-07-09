Dhadak 2 Trailer to Release on July 11, Romantic Poster Featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri Goes Viral

The sequel of much-awaited film Dhadak will be released soon. This time the film will feature two aspiring actors, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. On Wednesday, makers released the second poster of the film while revealing the trailer release date. In the poster, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri can be seen hugging each other romantically, and from the poster, fans are predicting that their jodi will be a hit.

Karan Johar announced on his social media Instagram handle by sharing a romantic poster of the film and said that its trailer will be released on Friday, July 11. While sharing the poster and trailer release date Karan Johar wrote 'Do it. One Dhadak.' He wrote that the trailer of 'Dhadak 2' will be released this Friday. In this poster, Siddhant and Tripti are seen hugging each other and striking a romantic pose. The poster reads, 'If you have to choose between fighting and dying, fight.'

With the first part of Dhadak, Janhavi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar made their debut in the entertainment industry. The film became a blockbuster overnight. Hindi film Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film 'Sairat'. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri film 'Dhadak 2' is scheduled to release on 1 August 2025.