"Dhadkan is reliving itself after 25 years," says Suniel Shetty ahead of film's re-release

New Delhi [India], May 22 : The iconic romantic drama 'Dhadkan' is all set to return to theatres on Friday, May 23, to mark its 25th anniversary since its original release in 2000.

Suniel Shetty, who played the passionate lover Dev Chopra in the film, shared his thoughts ahead of the re-release. Speaking to ANI, the actor opened up about what made Dhadkan such a powerful story and why it still resonates today.

"Dhadkan is reliving itself after 25 years. I know people, and hopefully, they will understand the beauty behind that scriptthe love for a girl, the girl's acceptance of a parent's choice, and then living up to that, along with the ever-so-loving husband, Ram," said the actor.

"You know, that's relationships at their peak. Today, marriages snap just like this because kids are upset with each other. I think that just shows what our culture is all about and how it needs to be. We need to start believing in each other and believing that love exists. And that is what Dhadkan is all about," Shetty added.

The film, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, featured Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty in key roles. Its plot, revolving around a love triangle, touched many hearts at the time of its release and continues to be loved by fans to this day.

Apart from its strong story and performances, Dhadkan became a huge success due to its music. The soundtrack, composed by the hit duo Nadeem-Shravan, included chartbusters like Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Na Na Karte.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen in the film Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath, which also stars Sooraj Pancholi and is also set to release on May 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor