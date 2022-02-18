'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' actor Vidyut Xavier happy with character's development in show

Mumbai, Feb 18 Actor Vidyut Xavier feels satisfied about his character's development and the way it is changing with time in the show 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'.

Talking about his character in the show, Vidyut, who is seen playing the character of Dr Abhay Sathe, says: "I am really happy with Abhay's character development. The Abhay you saw in the first few episodes is not the same Abhay now. He is more mature, more understanding and knows where his limits stand."

"He knows when to not cross a boundary and when to reach out of it only to help a friend in need. Abhay went through a rollercoaster ride of emotions in the past few weeks and he has handled it pretty well."

The actor has been doing several shows and also appeared in a few Bollywood movies such as 'Dabangg', 'Dabangg 2' and web series '24: India'.

Vidyut says the way his character has shaped up in the show makes it look more realistic and he calls it a great experience.

"This only goes to show that the characters you see on television can be real human beings because Abhay had a very realistic character journey. Even after Deepika saying no to Abhay's proposal, he did not sulk in his feelings and dealt with the situation with a lot of maturity."

"I am so satisfied with how everything has played out. It's amazing to play someone who has written so well. It not only helped me to enhance my acting skills but I am also taking back a lot of life lessons," adds Vidyut.

'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

