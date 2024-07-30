Dhairya Karwa calls working with 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' director a ‘liberating experience’
Mumbai, July 30 Actor Dhairya Karwa, who is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming thriller streaming series ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, described working with the series' director, Umesh Bist, as a liberating experience.
The actor shared that the series revolves around time travel and a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects two eras.
Talking about the series, Dhairya said: “My first reaction upon reading the script was, finally, a part that I have waited for and have worked for all these years because it's such a good role. That’s what made me say yes. I was excited and thought the script was brilliant.”
The actor shared that envisioning his character, Shaurya, initially involved following Umesh's guidance as he knew the character best.
“However, it's such a liberating experience working under him because he gives you the creative freedom to explore ideas and bounce them off. It was a collaborative effort to bring Shaurya to life,” Dhairya added.
Dhairya further mentioned that the audience will be thrilled with the unique and uncommon concept of 'Gyaarah Gyaarah'.
“There’s a mystery, there’s a thrill, and the way a mysterious walkie-talkie connects two eras is something audiences are looking for -- something new, something fresh, something that excites them. That’s the goal of any good series/movie; to engage the audience and entertain them. ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ as a story and as a narrative is a unique blend of mystery and thrill with the concept of time bending. I hope the audience receives it well," he added.
This is Dhairya's second collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment after ‘Gehraiyaan’.
Reflecting on his evolving relationship with the production house, he said: “It’s been a relationship of trust and growth. I feel more at home, and my second outing has been as brilliant as my first.”
“Our relationship has evolved with more trust and comfort, which is a solid foundation for an actor to thrive and do their best work. It brings out the best in you, and it’s been a great ride. I hope it continues.”
‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ is set to stream on ZEE5 on August 9.
