"'Dhamaal 4' shooting set to begin early next year," says Jaaved Jaaferi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Jaaved Jaaferi, who is often known for his fantastic comedy roles, has always been a favourite in Indian cinema.

One of his most loved performances was in the hit comedy film 'Dhamaal' (2007), where he played the hilarious character Manav. The film became an instant success and later turned into a popular franchise with sequels 'Double Dhamaal' (2011) and 'Total Dhamaal' (2019).

Recently, while speaking to ANI, Jaaferi shared his thoughts on the Dhamaal series and revealed that a fourth instalment is on the way, with shooting set to begin "early next year."

Talking about his favourite film in the series, Jaaved said, "The first one was the best, for me. Now they're coming up with a fourth one. We're going to start shooting sometime early next year."

Apart from this, the actor also talked about how comedy and filmmaking have evolved over the years. He mentioned that "cinema changes" as the "world changes."

"In comedy, there's an old saying: art reflects life, and life reflects art. Cinema changes as the world changes. Unless it's a period film, it has to reflect what's happening around you. Like music, you see it change over the decades - from the 60s, and 70s, to now. That's how it is with everything creative," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in 'The Magic of Shiri' which also stars Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

The trailer of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Jaaved Jaaferi's show 'The Magic of Shiri' was unveiled earlier this month.

The trailer portrays the "journey of a woman pursuing her dreams in the enchanting world of magic."

'The Magic of Shiri' will be out on JioCinema Premium from November 14. Birsa Dasgupta created it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor