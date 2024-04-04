Dhanashree, Tony Kakkar turn ‘Kamsan Kali’ from ‘LSD 2’ into a foot-tapper

Mumbai, April 4 The first song, titled ‘Kamsan Kali’, from the upcoming Dibakar Banerjee directorial ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, promises a groovy and foot-tapping experience.

The teaser of the song was released on Thursday, and it gives a glimpse of the catchy song with heavy production design.

The song features Dhanashree and Tony Kakkar grooving to a contemporary tune. It has been crooned by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, and is composed and written by Tony Kakkar.

Going by the teaser, the track features electronic elements and heavily synthesised sounds.

Tony exudes cool swag as he dons a stylish look, while on the other hand, Dhanashree sets the dance floors on fire with her moves.

The song will hit the airwaves on Friday.

Talking about the film, ‘Love Sex and Dhokha 2’, which has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee, explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet.

Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, ‘Love Sex aur Dhokha 2’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The film will release on April 19.

