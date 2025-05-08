Dhanashree Verma and Rajkummar Rao Set the Screen on Fire in Bhool Chuk Maaf’s Bachelor Anthem, ‘Ting Ling Sajna (Watch Video)

After making waves with back-to-back hits like Koi Naa, Chor Bazari Phir Se, and Sawariya Tera, the team behind Bhool Chuk Maaf has dropped its boldest track yet, ‘Ting Ling Sajna’. Packed with colour, chaos, and irresistible rhythm, this party anthem features actress and dancer Dhanashree Verma in a high-energy dance number alongside Rajkummar Rao. Set against the glitzy backdrop of Ranjan Tiwari’s (Rajkummar Rao) bachelor party, ‘Ting Ling Sajna’ marks a dynamic new moment for Dhanashree on-screen, who is seen dressed in a risque red outfit, bringing her signature presence, and intensity to a celebration sequence that’s already turning heads.

The film is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, with music by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Tanishk Bagchi and Madhubanti Bagchi. With infectious beats and unfiltered energy, the track is all set to dominate dance floors and playlists alike. Speaking about the song, actor and dancer Dhanashree Verma shared, “Dance has always been deeply personal for me — not about the spectacle, but about feeling every beat, every movement, with purpose and honesty. Ting Ling Sajna lit something up in me the moment I heard it. The rhythm, the lyrics, the vibe — it was electric. I didn’t want to just perform it, I wanted to live it. It’s one of those songs that grabs you and makes you want to let go and move your body.”

On working with Rajkummar Rao, Dhanashree added, “Getting to share the space with Rajkummar Rao was the icing on the cake. He brought such warmth, ease, and spontaneity to the set — it made the entire experience feel joyful and real. I’ve always believed in showing up with focus, integrity, and love for the work. This song let me do exactly that — and I’m so excited to finally share it.”