Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit get into an ugly argument on "Rise & Fall"

MUMBAI, Sep 19 IANS: The reality show “Rise & Fall” recently saw cracks develop in the bond of Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma.

In a video shared on the host channel's social media account, Dhanashree and Nayandeep Rakshit were seen arguing after the former was seen extremely disappointed and hurt by Rakshit's recent actions.

Lashing out at Nayandeep, Dhanashree asked, "Why don't you talk face-to-face? Why?! If you are my brother, then behave like one.” She added, “I have seen how your Arjun and how your other people come to you when you are sulky. Nobody comes to you. If you want to win the game, then win, but don't make fake relationships. If you were my real brother, then he wouldn't have behaved like this.”

To this Nayandeep, who was both furious and hurt at the allegations hurled, said, “ Listen, Dhanashree. Yesterday, when we talked about nominating you, I told them that ‘I won't nominate Dhanashree, and that I have been supporting her for 11 days.’ He added, “You already have two people in your favour. Talking about Arbaz Patel, who is a good friend of Dhanashree, Nayandeep said, “He (Arbaz Patel) goes and tells people that if he gets an option, then he will put Nayandeep down first, and it looks like that is okay with you!” A surprised Arbaz was shocked and looked at Dhanashree in confusion, hearing the allegation.

To this, calming him down, Dhanashree stated that Nayandeep is clearly brainwashed. “He will listen if people will fill his ears with wrong information,” she said. In a recent episode of the reality show, Dhanashree, in a heart-to-heart with contestant Arbaz Patel, was seen addressing the constant buzz around her divorce from cricketer Yuzendra Chahal. She called the chatter “baseless” and “deliberately created”. “Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain. Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai. (This entire chatter and gossip about my divorce is all made up. I have left behind this chapter of my life.” Dhanashree said firmly, making it clear she had moved past the chatter.

Arbaz Patel, consoling her, responded with empathy and said, “Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahenge, but jo andar feel hota hai vo asli hai. Mujhe bhi kai baar apne struggles samjhane pade hain (People will always keep on spreading wrong stories, but what you feel on the inside is important and true). Even I have had to constantly explain myself all the time.” Talking about “Rise and Fall”, the show stars Bali, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.

