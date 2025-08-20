Dhanashree Verma Reacts to Yuzvendra Chahal Viral 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt On Divorce Day

Popular dancer, content creator Dhanashree Verma got married to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram. However, the marriage didn't last long, and the couple got officially separated in March 20, 2025. The reason behind the divorce is not clear, but after the divorce procedure, Yuzi wearing a T-shirt with 'Be your Sugar Daddy' written on it went viral. After this viral video, trolling intensified for Dhanashree. Now finally choreographer has reacted to the viral video.

Dhanashree tol Humans of Bombay that she was aware that she would be blamed for divorce, but Chahal walking out of court with this t-shirt came as a surprise for her. She said "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this." Further slaming his stunt she said "Arey bhai WhatsApp kar dete T-shirt kyu pehena." (Should have WhatsApp instead of wearing T-shirt.

Talking about her divorce day, She said she was all prepare to face this situation but was broken after her divorce got finalised. "I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying." She added that she was not in a state to face press after the procedure and went out the back gate.

Chahal Dhanashree love story

Chahal and Dhanashree met during the COVID-19 lockdown, and in 2020, they tied the knot in Gurugram in a grand affair. However, in March this year, they officially got divorced after five years of marriage.