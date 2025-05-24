Dhanshika thanks Vishal for his encouraging words about her performance in Yogi Da; Says, 'Means a lot darling!'

Chennai, May 24 Actress Dhansika, who is to wed actor Vishal on August 29 this year, on Saturday thanked him for releasing the trailer of her upcoming action film, 'Yogi Da', and for his encouraging words about her performance in the film, saying that it meant a lot to her.

On Saturday, Vishal took to his X timeline to release the trailer of the film. He wrote, "Happy to release the trailer of the film #YogiDa starring @SaiDhanshika and others produced by #SenthilKumar and directed by #GouthamKrishna. Wishing the entire cast and crew, all the very best for the grand success at the box office.

"The trailer looks very interesting and intriguing. Hats off to Ganesh master, looks like he is going to give us an action treat, especially from a heroine, which is very rare these days. Congrats #SaiDhanshika! Your hard work shows very much in the trailer in every shot. You will definitely see positive results for this and a big boost for your career in future. God bless!," he wrote.

Responding to his tweet, Dhansika said, "Means a lot darling! Thank you."

It may be recalled that earlier this week, both actors had disclosed at an event that they were in love with each other and that they were to tie the knot on August 29 this year.

Meanwhile, 'Yogi Da', which has been directed by Goutham Krishna, is based on a true story. In this film, Sai Dhanshika plays the role of a sincere police inspector who is frequently transferred because of her honesty and integrity.

The story revolves around a murder that takes place within her police station limits. While the victim’s family attempts to pass it off as suicide, Dhanshika discovers it to be a case of murder and apprehends the criminals responsible for it. However, pressure is exerted on her to release the criminals. Her refusal to yield to these demands leads to her being transferred to a place that has an even more challenging situation.

