Dhanush announces title of his 4th directorial 'Idli Kadai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Actor Dhanush announced the title of his fourth directorial and 52nd film as an actor. He shared a concept poster of the upcoming film 'Idli Kadai'.

On Thursday evening, Dhanush shared Idli Kadai's concept poster on his X handle.

https://x.com/dhanushkraja/status/1836729865300570285?

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya."

The poster shows a roadside shack against a starry night. A shopkeeper is seen sitting inside a shop while another man watches him.

The film's music is composed by GV Prakash, while Kiran Koushik does the cinematography. Produced under Dhanush's home production banner Wunderbar Films and Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures, Idli Kadai is being edited by Prasanna GK. The film's release date is yet to be out.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in his second directorial, 'Raayan'.

The film also stars him in the lead.

The film also features S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan. The music is scored by maestro AR Rahman.

He also has 'Kubera' in his kitty.

Money symbolises the film's title, 'Kubera', which is known to be the god of wealth.

The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh.

'Kubera' is set to be a pan-India multilingual venture, shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, 'Kubera' is generating buzz.

