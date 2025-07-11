Dhanush begins 'D54' shooting after pooja ceremony, see pics here

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11 : Actor Dhanush has started the shooting of his movie tentatively titled 'D54' on Friday. It is helmed by 'Por Thionzhil' director Vignesh Raja.

The makers of 'D54' shared pictures from the pooja ceremony of the film, which was attended by the lead cast, director, and the movie's crew. The 'Asuran' director Vetrimaaran also attended the event.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Vels Film International (official production banner of film) shared a series of snaps from the pooja ceremony, which also included a clapboard with 'Pooja' inscribed on it.

Dhanush, producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh, and director Vignesh Raja posed with the D54 poster for the pictures at the pooja ceremony.

While sharing the photos, the makers wrote, "The much-awaited journey starts off. #D54 starring @dhanushkraja - Shoot begins today with a pooja. Produced by @dr.isharik.ganesh @VelsFilmIntl. A film by @vignesh_raja."

The music of the film will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush has recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Raanjhanaa's spiritual sequel 'Tere Isk Mein', which is directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role along with 'Asuran' actor.

The film is written by long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma and features music by AR Rahman with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

Dhanush was recently seen in the film 'Kuberaa', which also starred Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film received positive reviews and was a box office success.

