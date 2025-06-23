Dhanush Calls Kuberaa a Miracle Film at Hyderabad Success Meet

The team of Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula, celebrated the film’s success in Hyderabad yesterday. Actor Dhanush spoke about how special this film is in today’s world of big-budget, CGI-heavy movies. He said, “Big films usually rely on CGI, superhuman or superhero elements. But here, there’s no superhuman stuff—just pure human drama. And I think it’s important for people to realise that human drama can still work. This is a very important film, sir—not because I’m in it, not at all. It’s not coming from that place. I genuinely feel a lot of filmmakers, and people in general, are going to be very thankful to you. You (Sekhar Kammula) have pulled off a miracle in these times.”

Director Sekhar Kammula thanked the audience and the team, saying he always wanted Kuberaa to be a film about real people and real feelings. The film’s success has proved that audiences still love honest, emotional stories. Kuberaa continues to run successfully in theatres and has received praise for its heartfelt story and performances. : The Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Kuberaa, has performed well after its first two days of release at the box office.

Following its performance on Friday and Saturday, the film is now approaching the ₹50-crore mark. Kuberaa has minted ₹48.5 crore after the first three days of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. On Sunday, Day 3, the film earned ₹17.25 crore, the highest one-day collection so far, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The Dhanush starrer film opened to ₹14.75 crore and minted ₹16.5 crore on Saturday. Kuberaa has a runtime of 182 minutes. Actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil are portraying key roles in the film. This socially driven film features a gripping narrative and is filled with stellar performances.

