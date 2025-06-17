Dhanush Calls ‘Kuberaa’ a Very Special Film at Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad, Actor Hails Special Praise On Nagarjuna

National Award-winning actor Dhanush, who stars alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in the much-awaited pan-India film Kuberaa, opened up emotionally at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, calling it a deeply special project in his journey. Speaking to a packed house of fans and press, Dhanush shared,“Kuberaa is my 51st Tamil film and my 2nd Telugu film after Sir. In fact, Sekhar sir had narrated Kuberaa to me before Sir. He approached me before Sir. Thank you so much for being you, and thanks for Kuberaa and thanks for Deva. It really means a lot to me — such a fantastic character you’ve given me. Thank you so much.”

He further expressed his admiration for Nagarjuna, saying, “Nag sir, thank you so much for such a fantastic experience. We learnt so much from you. You’re a man of class and we grew up watching your films. To share screen space with you is nothing short of magical.” On his co-star Rashmika Mandanna, he said: “Rashmika, you have worked hard for all those tags you are getting these days. You’ve earned your 2000 crores and you’ve earned your luck.”

Dhanush concluded by reiterating how close Kuberaa is to his heart: “Kuberaa, like I said, is a very special film and is coming very soon. I hope you enjoy the film. Thank you.” Kuberaa is helmed by National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula, known for his unique storytelling and nuanced characters. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), promising a vibrant and emotionally stirring soundtrack.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, the film is co-produced by Vipul Agarwal and Manish Vasisth, with Mugafi presenting the film in North India and also leading the distribution efforts across the region. Featuring a powerful ensemble of Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika Mandanna, Kuberaa will release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi on 20th June 2025, taking forward its pan-India vision.