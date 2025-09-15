Dhanush discloses why he chose to name his next film 'Idli Kadai'

Chennai, Sep 15 One of India's finest actors Dhanush has now disclosed the reason for naming his eagerly awaited upcoming film, 'Idli Kadai.'

Participating in the audio launch event of the film, which was held at the Nehru Indoor stadium in the city, Dhanush said, "Some films will be named after the protagonist. But in this film, this Idli shop is the protagonist. Therefore, it has been named Idli Kadai."

The actor went on to also explain how it occurred to him that he must make a film about the Idli Kadai.

Dhanush said, "I had gone abroad along with Shreyas and Ashwath for a meeting. After the meeting, they went out while I returned to my room. I was alone in my room. Like everybody else, when I am alone, I have Ilaiyaraaja's songs for company. I was listening to an Ilaiyaraaja song called, 'Naan erikaarai...'. Some songs have the power to transport you to a different time and place. They tend to rekindle old memories."

"This song reminded me of a time when my mom would take me to her native village for my summer vacation. This happened when I was eight years old. We would stay there for around two to two-and-a-half months. This song transported me to that time and my grandmom's place in that village," the director and actor explained.

He went on to say, " It was a small village. Only two buses would come and go. However, there was one shop and it was an idli shop. I wanted to eat at that shop."

Stating that he and his sisters would work in the fields, gathering flowers to earn the paltry sum required to buy idlis, Dhanush said that not even the best, costly restaurants he had eaten at later on in life had given him the happiness, peace and satisfaction he had got while eating idlis at that shop.

For the unaware, Dawn Pictures, which is one of the production houses producing the film, had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

Sources say Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

Shalini Pandey too plays a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor