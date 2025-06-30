Dhanush is someone who will never disturb me, clarifies ace director Vetrimaran

Chennai, June 30 National Award winner and one of India's top directors Vetrimaran has trashed rumours doing the rounds that actor Dhanush had demanded payment for granting copyright rights to a film that he was to do with Simbu next as it was set in the world of the popular franchise 'Vada Chennai'.

Vetrimaran, who chose to set the record straight by putting out an interview on his own YouTube channel, said that he was to do a film with Simbu next and that this film was not Vada Chennai 2 as was being speculated in certain sections of the media.

The director however, clarified that this story will be set in the world of 'Vada Chennai'.

When asked about the copyright issue over Vada Chennai 2, Vetrimaran replied,"Dhanush is the producer of Vada Chennai which means he is the IP owner of Vada Chennai film, plot, characters, prequel, sequel, spin offs. Whatever comes out of it, even if a comic book comes out of it, he is the IP right holder. So, a copyright owner asking money from another person looking to use his copyrighted material is legally right, morally right. There is no need to vilify or look at it in a negative light."

Vetrimaran then added, "At the same time, the truth is the next day after Thanu sir, Simbu and I met, I called Dhanush and told him that something like this was happening and that I had two options. I could set it up in the world of Vada Chennai or make it as a stand alone film. I told Dhanush that it depended on him as he was the copyright owner of Vada Chennai. Dhanush said, 'Please don't think like that. Do what you feel is comfortable to your creativity. If you think it will be correct to do this film as a part of the Vada Chennai world, please do it. I have no issues. I will talk to the team immediately and we will grant an NOC immediately. I don't need any money.'"

Stating that he found what was being said on YouTube channels very hurtful, Vetrimaran said,"I did not like people talking such things about us. I did not like what was being said about Dhanush or me or the film. So, I thought I should clarify a few things. Dhanush will never disrupt the creative flow that I have. He has always told me to keep my head space clear. Even when recently, I had some financial pressure, Dhanush made sure that I got some financial support from a producer. Why I am saying this is just to say that Dhanush is someone who will never disturb me."

The director went on to say, "When I told him that I was making a film with Simbu, Dhanush said, 'This will definitely be different for you. For him too, it will be a new experience working with you.' When Simbu met me four days ago, he said, 'Do what you are comfortable doing. I am okay if the film is part of the Vada Chennai world or if it is a stand alone film. I am okay with anything that does not disrupt the arrangement you have with Dhanush.' So, both of them respect each other and both are ready to give me the space to be myself."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor