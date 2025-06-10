Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika attend 'Kuberaa's third single 'Pippi Pippi' audio launch in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : The audio launch of Dhanush starrer 'Kuberaa's third single 'Pippi Pippi Dum Dum Dum' was held on Tuesday in Mumbai. It was attended by the lead cast of the movie.

'Kuberaa' boasts an ensemble cast of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarabh in the lead roles. It is directed by Shekhar K.

The event kicked off with a two-back-to-back screenings of the Kuberaa teaser, as the audience erupted into cheers demanding an encore.

As per the press note, 'Pippi Pippi' is a break-up song, a high-energy number that captures the chaotic soul of 'Kuberaa'

'Pippi Pippi's song marks the third single of the movie. The first single of the movie is titled 'Jaake Aana Yaara' which was released in April, this year.

The Hindi version is sung by Nakash Aziz, with lyrics by Raqueeb Alam. Dhanush has lent his voice to the Tamil and Telugu versions.

The first look of Nagarjuna Akkineni was unveiled in May of last year. The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours down, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes.

After seeing the Rs 500 note, all wet on the floor, he is seen walking back toward the currency container and adding his money to the pile.

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in Kuberaa, adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline.

Rashmika's character longs for more from her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu.

The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 20 later this year.

