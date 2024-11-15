Dhanush, Rashmika and Nagarjuna deliver intense performances in Kubera’s first look

Mumbai, Nov 15 The makers of the upcoming film "Kubera", starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, have finally shared the first glimpse of the film.

Mahesh Babu unveiled the teaser on his official social media handles and wrote, “A blend of action, drama, and cinematography! All the very best.” The intriguing first glimpse gives a sneak peek into the world of "Kubera" without any dialogues. Dhanush is seen in dual roles: one as a homeless beggar and the other as a well-dressed man. Nagarjuna appears as a devoted father and husband, while eyeing a large sum of money. Rashmika takes on a fresh look and is part of a trio attempting to secure a major financial deal. Meanwhile, actor Jim Sarbh, in his South debut, seems to play a business tycoon.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, "Kubera" delves into themes of money and power. While Nagarjuna will be playing a complex character in the film, the film primarily focuses on Dhanush’s character—a homeless man from the Dharavi slums of Mumbai—who ascends to become a powerful mafia leader.

The film is being crafted as a Pan-India offering, shot in both Tamil and Telugu, with a simultaneous release planned in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. This socio-drama promises to transcend linguistic boundaries, inviting viewers into a multi-dimensional world where every ambition and its consequence strike with force.

Kubera, which is being hailed as a socio-drama that explores themes of ambition, morality, and power dynamics, is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Sekhar Kammula’s "Kubera" marks Dhanush’s first collaboration with the renowned Telugu director.

The full cast has yet to be revealed, and a release date remains undisclosed. Niketh Bommi serves as the film's cinematographer, while Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. Chaithanya Pingali is credited as the co-writer.

