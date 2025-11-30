Dhanush Revisits the Lanes of Raanjhanaa as Tere Ishk Mein Releases in Theatres, Shares an Unforgettable Still

Dhanush’s much-anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein has ignited the big screens with its theatrical release, and it has begun receiving thunderous reviews from the audiences and critics. Dhanush reunites with Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai for another potential blockbuster. With Tere Ishk Mein, the actor returns to the unforgettable world of Raanjhanaa and recently, he took audiences on a nostalgic trip by sharing an iconic still from the 2013 release, highlighting the connection between two worlds.

Dhanush shared a memorable still from the final scene of Raanjhanaa, where his character envisions his younger self in Varanasi. Sharing the picture on his social media handle, he wrote, “TERE ISHK MEIN - FROM TODAY. HAR HAR MAHADEV.”

Earlier, Dhanush shared a few pictures from the lanes of Banaras, from where it all began for him with Kundan. After serving the cult classic, the powerhouse actor revisited the world of Raanjhanaa as he returned with Tere Ishk Mein. A part of his caption read, “The name Kundan still echoes in the narrow lanes of Banaras as people call out to me and I still turn and smile. Now walking through the same lanes, sitting in front of the same house, sipping chai from the same tea shop, and walking by the shores of the holy Ganges, with the man who gave me Kundan, feels like a full circle. Now it’s time for Shankar.”

Tere Ishk Mein perfectly weaves powerful emotions of love, betrayal and vengeance, and Dhanush pulls them off with his brilliant acting finesse. His performance highlights his strong hold on subtle acting, emotions and his understanding of the character - all of which make Shankar even more compelling.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and elevated by AR Rahman’s immersive soundtrack, Tere Ishk Mein is currently running in theatres